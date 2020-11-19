Menu
Graham Butkowsky pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to four offences including producing a dangerous drug. Photo: Social Media
News

Man grew marijuana to get munchies back

Geordi Offord
19th Nov 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
A MAN has told a court how he grew his own marijuana so he didn't have to 'meet anyone on the street' to buy it.

Graham Julian Butkowsky pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week to four offences including producing and possessing a dangerous drug.

The court heard police searched Butkowsky's Deepwater home on September 22 where they came across seven marijuana plants in a green house.

Inside the house they also found five grams of marijuana, a pipe and a grinder.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Butkowsky had like offending in his history but hadn't been before the courts for a long time.

Butkowsky, who represented himself, told the court he had a tumour in his stomach and that he consumed the marijuana in tea to help get his appetite back.

"I know that's no excuse, but that's what it is, straight forward and that's it," he said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Butkowsky's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

He also took into account the marijuana was for personal use and that there was no commercial intent.

Butkowsky was fined $1200 and a conviction was not recorded.

 

