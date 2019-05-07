Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating an incident of robbery with violence of a vehicle in Ascot tonight.
Police are investigating an incident of robbery with violence of a vehicle in Ascot tonight.
Crime

Dad grabs baby as armed man steals car

7th May 2019 5:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN had to pull his baby from a car before it was stolen by another man at gunpoint in Brisbane on Monday night.

It was not an isolated incident, with police investigating a series of offences in Ascot.

Police say a man fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Towers St about 7.20pm, using a firearm to threaten a man in a driveway on Yabba St.

The car owner did not have his keys.

About 20 minutes late, police say another man, in Kitchener Rd, was threatened by the same armed offender who demanded his car.

The driver was able to remove his baby from the car before it was stolen by the offender.

The offender has a neck tattoo across his throat, two black circle earrings, with hair shaved on one side and a rats tail at the back. He was wearing a shirt with a dragon emblem.

The car is a Mercedes registration AMG 211.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
armed car theft baby crime

Top Stories

    The Agnes business beating Uber Eats to the punch

    premium_icon The Agnes business beating Uber Eats to the punch

    News 'We found that we were picking people up and bringing them into town just so they could get a pizza, a case of beer or something like that'

    • 7th May 2019 5:00 AM
    'State of shock': 23-year wait over for Tannum Sands retiree

    premium_icon 'State of shock': 23-year wait over for Tannum Sands retiree

    Fishing 'I couldn't believe it'

    • 7th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Grandma jailed after CCTV bust in business safe robbery

    premium_icon Grandma jailed after CCTV bust in business safe robbery

    News A GLADSTONE grandmother has been jailed for a crime spree.

    • 7th May 2019 5:00 AM
    New app delivering medication to your front door

    premium_icon New app delivering medication to your front door

    Health Find out how you can fill your scripts without leaving the house