Crime

'People are being killed... because of people like you'

Geordi Offord
by
9th Sep 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:05 AM
A BUNDABERG man is behind bars after driving with drugs in his system got him into hot water.

Bryson James Smith pleaded guilty to multiple charges including several drug driving offences, drug possession, failing to appear and driving while suspended.

On June 7 Smith was intercepted by police and took part in a random breath test where he was found to have meth and THC in his system.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court that just two days later on June 9 Smith was intercepted and admitted to recent use of drugs.

A roadside drug test found the same two drugs were found in his system and his licence was suspended.

A month later Smith participated in an RBT on Bargara Rd at Kalkie where he was found driving while suspended.

Sgt Burgess told the court at the time of the RBT Smith said he was on his way to work.

But the offending didn't stop there.

On July 5, Smith was found with cannabis in a tobacco pouch.

"He was removed from the Queenslander Hotel and questioned by police after an incident there," Sgt Burgess said.

"He was searched and police found 2g of cannabis in a tobacco pouch, he said the pouch wasn't his."

Smith also failed to appear in court on two occasions.

His lawyer Gavin James told the court Smith's plea were timely and he had issues with schizophrenia.

The court also heard he had recently obtained casual work at a sheet metal business in Bundaberg.

Magistrate Ross Woodford addressed Smith on his drug use before sentencing.

"People are being killed on our roads on a daily basis because of people like you," he said.

Smith was sentenced to three terms of imprisonment, totalling 15 months, to be served concurrently with a parole date of November 6.

He also received a total of $1500 in fines and was disqualified from holding a driver's licence for a total of two years and nine months. 

