Man gets to do triathlon before being sentenced for drink cycling
AN ATHLETE who was caught drink-riding a bicycle returned to court on Monday after he previously had his case adjourned so he could compete in a triathlon.
Rhys Andrew Jackson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving in charge of a bicycle under the influence of alcohol.
The 27-year-old tiler was on a bike when he was intercepted by police, who noted Jackson had an odour of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.
Jackson returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.165.
At the time Jackson was on a good behaviour order.
Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said earlier in the night police observed Jackson being refused entry into a licensed premises due to his intoxication level.
Lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client came seventh at the interstate triathlon.
Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Jackson had a history of drink-driving and public nuisance.
“We can see alcohol seems to be assuming a relevance or importance in your life,” Kinsella said.
Jackson was sentenced to six months’ probation and a conviction was recorded for the drink-riding charge.
He was also ordered to forfeit his recognisance and pay $200, for which a conviction was not recorded.