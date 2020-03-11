Menu
Tour de Yorkshire 2015
Man gets to do triathlon before being sentenced for drink cycling

liana walker
liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
AN ATHLETE who was caught drink-riding a bicycle returned to court on Monday after he previously had his case adjourned so he could compete in a triathlon.

Rhys Andrew Jackson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving in charge of a bicycle under the influence of alcohol.

The 27-year-old tiler was on a bike when he was intercepted by police, who noted Jackson had an odour of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.

Jackson returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.165.

At the time Jackson was on a good behaviour order.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said earlier in the night police observed Jackson being refused entry into a licensed premises due to his intoxication level.

Lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client came seventh at the interstate triathlon.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Jackson had a history of drink-driving and public nuisance.

“We can see alcohol seems to be assuming a relevance or importance in your life,” Kinsella said.

Jackson was sentenced to six months’ probation and a conviction was recorded for the drink-riding charge.

He was also ordered to forfeit his recognisance and pay $200, for which a conviction was not recorded.

