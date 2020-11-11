Man gets high at work party, breaks into cop’s house

Adam Dehnan broke into the home of a police officer while high on MDMA.

A 50-year-old man says he is "an idiot" for breaking into a police officer's home while high on MDMA.

Adam Pete Dehnen was on Tuesday fined for breaking into the home of Eumundi Police Station's officer-in-charge on July 25.

Noosa Magistrates Court heard he entered the yard of the police station about 3.15am before making his way to the back door of the attached house.

"He opened an unlocked screen door and then opened a rear wooden door by unknown means," police prosecutor Allison Johnstone said.

Dehnen entered the kitchen and walked through to the dining room before he began talking loudly outside the bedrooms of two children.

The police officer woke up and found Dehnen in his bathroom looking through an opened medicine cabinet.

"The defendant appeared to be under the influence of liquor or drugs, he was slurring his words," Sen Constable Johnstone said.

"He laid on the ground and kept repeating out loud that he had permission to stay in the house for the night."

Dehnen was arrested and walked over to the police station.

He apologised for entering the wrong house and told police he had taken MDMA and was staying at his boss's house in Eumundi.

"He stated he had been drinking since lunch time for a work mid-year Christmas function and purchased the drugs which he started to take throughout the night," Sen Constable Johnstone said.

Police found two clip seal bags of MDMA on Dehnen.

Sen Constable Johnstone said the Cooran man didn't have a criminal history but his behaviour was concerning, particularly because there were children in the house.

Dehnen on Tuesday pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intent by break at night and possessing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Pamela Sweetapple said her client had a referral for a drug and alcohol course later in the month.

She said he was "extremely remorseful" for his behaviour on the night which he didn't remember.

Dehnen wrote an apology to the officers of the police station, which was tendered to the court.

"I'm the idiot who was in your house on Friday night," Dehnen opened with in his letter.

He was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.

Dehnen was also placed on a $800 good behaviour bond for eight months.