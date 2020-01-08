Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dobson Brown fined for drink driving 20 years later.
Dobson Brown fined for drink driving 20 years later.
Offbeat

He drove drunk in 2000 - the law caught up with him today

by Jacob Miley
8th Jan 2020 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been fined for drink driving almost two decades after he was caught by the police.

Dobson Brown blew over the legal limit in August, 2000.

He appeared in Southport Magistrates Court this morning charged with drink driving and fail to appear.

Prosecutor Nicole Conditsis was unable to provide the facts due to the age of the offence.

Brown, who represented himself, told the court he flew to Sydney shortly after the offence and that's why he didn't appear in court.

The man was charged 20 years ago.
The man was charged 20 years ago.

He said he returned to the state in September last year.

The court heard a warrant was executed after Brown changed his license in Queensland.

"I got a knock on the door the next day," he said.

For the two offences Brown was fined $550 and he was disqualified from driving for one month.

court crime dobson brown drink-driver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Industry giant lends helping hand

        premium_icon Industry giant lends helping hand

        News An industry giant lent a “helping hand” to a non-for-profit organisation by donating desktop computers last week.

        Child in hospital after electric shock

        premium_icon Child in hospital after electric shock

        News A SCHOOL-AGED girl was taken to hospital after an electric shock in West Gladstone...

        WORLD LEADING: Biggest year yet for LNG

        premium_icon WORLD LEADING: Biggest year yet for LNG

        Business GLADSTONE is on track to become a world leader as a liquefied natural gas port...

        ’Kind soul’: Tributes flow for Fabio

        premium_icon ’Kind soul’: Tributes flow for Fabio

        News A Go Fund Me page which was set up to help support the family with funeral costs...