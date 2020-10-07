Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been extradited from a hot spot charged with a historical child sexual abuse offence
A man has been extradited from a hot spot charged with a historical child sexual abuse offence
Crime

Accused child abuser from hot spot to quarantine in jail

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
7th Oct 2020 1:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 44-year-old man has been extradited to the NT from a hot spot charged with a historical child sex abuse offence dating back to 2003.

The man, escorted by Domestic and Family Violence Section officers was flown this afternoon from Sydney to Darwin.

The man will be taken to the Darwin Correctional Centre and his matter will be heard at a later date.

The man will be subject to Northern Territory Correctional Services' COVID management plan, including a mandatory 14 days isolation at the prison.

He has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

NT Police provided a COVID safety plan for the extradition which was approved by the NT Chief Health Officer.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Man from hot spot to quarantine in jail after extradition

child sex abuse coronavirus court crime

Just In

    Just In

      The great doggy doo dilemma

      The great doggy doo dilemma
      • 7th Oct 2020 1:44 PM

      Top Stories

        Afternoon joyride lands man in court

        Premium Content Afternoon joyride lands man in court

        News A Gladstone L-plater drove after smoking a bong and he was caught.

        Gladstone Gladiators’ superfish shine at State Titles

        Premium Content Gladstone Gladiators’ superfish shine at State Titles

        News “It was great for them to go away and get these results, they are all pretty hard...

        Battery acid scare for woman at Agnes Water

        Premium Content Battery acid scare for woman at Agnes Water

        News Paramedics were called to a residence at the coastal town this morning.

        Facility that discharged cyanide into harbour given restart

        Premium Content Facility that discharged cyanide into harbour given restart

        News “It’s just sour for me, I just don’t feel comfortable with it because of the...