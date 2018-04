STUCK: Fire and ambulance crews turned out to Cook St at West Gladstone this morning.

A MAN has been freed after his leg got stuck in a balcony at a West Gladstone home this morning.

An ambulance was called to the Cook St house at 10.45am after the man's leg fell through the balcony's floorboards.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and determined he was going nowhere fast.

One fire crew was called to assist in freeing the man, a task which ultimately took them less than 15 minutes.

The man was uninjured and no one was taken to hospital.