Man freed by firefighters after finger crushed in car engine

PAINFUL INJURY: It took two crews to free a man after his finger was trapped in a car engine at South Gladstone. Andrew Thorpe

IT TOOK two crews of firefighters to free a man after his finger became trapped in a car engine at a South Gladstone home this afternoon.

Residents of Emerson Court told The Observer they heard screaming coming from the house for several minutes before an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Firefighters arrived soon afterwards and began a process which ultimately took more than half an hour, given how severely the finger was trapped inside the engine.

"We found his forefinger... was squashed between two bits of metal, it was quite obviously squashed," said station officer Graham Smith from Gladstone Fire Station.

"He had some equipment in place already, so we just shored the vehicle up with some timber to make sure there was no further movement to cause any further injury.

"Once we worked out a plan we employed some of our cribbing and strapping to manipulate some of the engine parts."

The man was given pain relief on the scene and was conscious throughout the entire ordeal, something Mr Smith said was helpful to the firefighters working to free him.

"The fact he was conscious was great because it meant he could tell us when he could feel some movement, and once it loosened up he was able to just pull his hand out," he said.

The middle-aged man is understood to have been replacing suspension components in the car when his finger became trapped.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital shortly before 3.30pm.