Man found with fish hook embedded in his forehead and nose

A man suffered significant facial injuries after two fish hooks became lodged in his face.

A man suffered significant facial injuries after two fish hooks became lodged in his face.

YEPPOON Coast Guard workers were met with a grisly sight this past Tuesday after a man was found with a fish hook embedded in his forehead.

The horrific injury - a second hook earlier stuck in his nose - required the man to return his 24ft vessel to Rosslyn Bar Harbour as Elizabeth and Jim Goodsell awaited his arrival.

Around 5.45pm, the man made contact saying workers at Great Keppel Island were able to remove the hook in his nose.

However, no individuals on the island were willing to remove the hook in his forehead.

Upon the man's return to the harbour just after 6pm, Mr and Mrs Goodsell ensured a seamless arrival and subsequent transport to Yeppoon Hospital.

A number of incidents have kept Yeppoon Coast Guard busy across the past week.

Despite a relatively quiet working week, both Saturday and Sunday proved to be anything but.

An early morning call on Saturday revealed a member of the public had located and secured a small inflatable boat that had been circling off the beach, north of the Bangalee boat ramp.

A small dog and some fishing rods - though no person - were found inside the vessel.

A Yeppoon Coast Guard spokesman said the obvious assumption was that a fisherman had fallen overboard.

"Before action could be taken to start a search, the man also reported that the very wet boat owner had just arrived in a vehicle to collect his boat after swimming ashore," they said.

"He told the Coast Guard that he had been 100m offshore and leaning over the side to adjust some fishing gear when a rogue wave tipped him out."

READ MORE: Back-to-back rescues make for manic day on CQ waters

READ MORE: Major fire, stranded boat creates busy week for coast guard

READ MORE: Strong winds, sharp rocks make for precarious water rescue

That same morning, a boatie phoned to report being stranded on the Fitzroy River due to a flat battery.

Fortunately, a quick jump-start rendered the vessel working just a short time later - proving good news for its new owner.

Back at the coast, hoons put a dampener on the weekend after five vehicles were spotted speeding long Muskers Beach - a known turtle habitat.

Police were called to Zilzie around 2pm, likely handing out a number of fines as result.

A new boat owner was left stranded on the Fitzroy River after

Later that afternoon, a person called from Tanby Point to report a solo sailor in a Laser dinghy had capsized offshore.

The man was left sitting on the upturned hull after spending more than 20 minutes attempting to right the craft.

It was only a short time later the team learned another attempt had proven successful.

On Sunday, a call before sunrise - 3.30am to be exact - had crews up and ready to perform a medevac from Great Keppel Island.

A male patient suffering severe abdominal pain required urgent medical attention.

Yeppoon Rescue One, captained by Merv Studt, departed Rosslyn Bay at 4.30am - one paramedic on board.

However, rough conditions meant a travelling speed of only 12 knots could be achieved.

The patient was taken on board and returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour shortly before 6am.