Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Crime

Man found with axe, stab wounds

by THOMAS MORGAN
1st Sep 2019 6:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised, including a man found with stab and axe wounds, while five others are assisting police with inquires, following an altercation on Brisbane's northside late on Saturday night.

The alleged incident began at an address on Tait St, Kelvin Grove at 9.38pm, according to police.

Senior-Sargeant Paul Dalton said a man believed to have been involved in the fight was found with injuries in a car in Stafford just before 10pm.

Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Police on scene at a stabbing in Stafford. Picture: Thomas Morgan

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

"Three people have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Snr Snt Dalton said.

"We are currently speaking to five people in relation to that matter."

More Stories

crime editors picks emergency police stabbing

Top Stories

    Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    premium_icon Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    News A MAN who called a group of women "dirty slags" before getting his kit out outside a public shopping centre has been fined in court.

    Health facility judged best build in the region

    premium_icon Health facility judged best build in the region

    News Gladstone builder is the best in CQ for his category.

    Wildlife carers call for help in dry season

    premium_icon Wildlife carers call for help in dry season

    Community Find out how you can help our region's wildlife carers