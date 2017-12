A MAN was found unconscious in his car at a Kirkwood park last night after an alleged assault.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the 37-year-old was found in the driver's seat of his car unconscious and with facial injuries at Little Creek Park about 8pm.

The Gladstone Police responded to the alleged assault, but the man has not made an official complaint yet.

The spokesman said police expect to talk to him today.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

Investigations are continuing.