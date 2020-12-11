Man ‘found’ stun gun under bridge

Malcolm Maloney said he found a stun gun under the Boyne bridge.

A 36-year-old man said he found a stun gun under the Boyne Island bridge but didn’t hand it in to police because he thought he would be charged.

Malcolm Joseph Maloney ended up charged for a weapons offence for his poor choice.

Police conducted a search warrant at his Boyne Island address on July 28 where they located a tacklebox containing several sharps containers and unused sharps along with a clip-seal bag containing 0.2g of meth.

Along with the items, they found a handheld stun gun the size of a mobile phone.

Maloney’s housemates told police the items belonged to him.

Later Maloney told police the ice was his and he was a “intravenous drug user” and had been for some time.

He said he knew about the stun gun but did not realise it was illegal to own.

He stated he found it in a bag under the Boyne Island bridge along with some tobacco but he didn’t know who it belonged to.

Maloney pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 8 to possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of a weapon and failing to appear.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito asked the court to consider the early plea of guilty when sentencing.

Maloney was fined $1000 and a conviction was recorded.

