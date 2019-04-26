Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man found on the side of a road in Logan with severe wounds has been taken to a Brisbane hospital.
A man found on the side of a road in Logan with severe wounds has been taken to a Brisbane hospital.
Crime

Man found on roadside after suspected stabbing

by Gerard Cockburn
26th Apr 2019 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been found on the side of a road in Logan with severe head, neck and chest wounds.

The man, who was found at the intersection of Defiance and North roads at Woodridge, is in a critical condition.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 5.04am and police are speaking to a man about the incident.

Queensland Police are yet to confirm the cause of the incident.

Paramedics have transported the man to the Princess Alexandra hospital.

Police have closed the road to the public and have established a crime scene.

More Stories

crime editors picks emergency services logan stabbing

Top Stories

    Hanson receives warm welcome at Gladstone Anzac ceremony

    premium_icon Hanson receives warm welcome at Gladstone Anzac ceremony

    Politics ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson chose Gladstone to pay her respects on Anzac Day.

    Two men involved in vehicle rollover at Agnes Water

    premium_icon Two men involved in vehicle rollover at Agnes Water

    News QAS crews responded to the incident at 10.20pm

    PHOTOS: Rain doesn't stop Anzac tribute in town

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Rain doesn't stop Anzac tribute in town

    News All the photos from Gladstone's day time service.

    • 26th Apr 2019 9:00 AM
    Climate policy could cost Flynn businesses $6.2b: LNP

    premium_icon Climate policy could cost Flynn businesses $6.2b: LNP

    Politics LNP unleashes campaign against Labor's climate policy.