Large haul of cannabis and Viagra were for 'personal use'

The man said he suffered chronic back pain.

A 50-YEAR-OLD man found with a large amount of cannabis and 190 Viagra tables told police all of it was for his own personal use.

Police armed with a search warrant had gone to the Kyoomba property of Kenneth Barry Day east of Stanthorpe on the morning of January 2, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

Day was not initially there but arrived home during the police search, police prosecutor Sergeant Tim Hutton said.

During the search, police found eight cannabis plants between 87cm and 1m in height growing in plastic pots at the rear of the property and six seedlings under 10cm nearby, he said.

Also found were 31 cannabis seeds and eight lots of cannabis in various amounts weighing a total 333.5g, Sgt Hutton said.

"Police also found a magazine titled High Times which contained instructions on how to grow cannabis," Sgt Hutton told the court.

Police also found a grinder and scissors which had remnants of cannabis and 190 Viagra tablets in blister packs imported from India.

Day told police he once had a prescription for Viagra but he had ordered this shipment over the internet.

Also found were eight rounds of ammunition.

The 50-year-old made full admissions to police and told officers he had been growing cannabis since November 2018 and had only stopped during the winter because of the cold conditions.

Day pleaded guilty to producing and possessing dangerous drugs and related utensils, possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs, possessing explosives (bullets) without authority, and to possessing a restricted drug (Viagra).

His solicitor Phillip Crook told the court his client instructed he had been using cannabis for stress and for back pain though he had instructed his client to see his GP about accessing medical marijuana.

His client believed growing the cannabis would save him having to approach drug dealers in the community, he said.

All of the drug found was for his client's own personal use, Mr Crook submitted.

His client only just returned to work after 12 weeks off due to a broken wrist.

His client had been very co-operative with police and entered an early plea of guilty, Mr Crook said.

Magistrate Graham Lee noted a letter from the defendant's GP regarding his chronic back pain and ordered no conviction be recorded.

Day was placed on 18 months probation and fined $400 for the restricted drug.