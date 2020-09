A man has been found dead four days after crashing into a North Burnett waterhole. (Picture: file)

A 25-YEAR-old man has died after a fatal traffic crash in Boynewood on Friday, September 25.

Preliminary inquiries indicate he was driving his Mazda 3 along Mundubbera Durong Road around 9pm, when the vehicle crashed through the bridge and into a water hole below.

The scene was not discovered until yesterday (September 29).

The Taiwanese national was located deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.