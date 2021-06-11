Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Aftermath of house fire at Lowood
Crime

Crime scene established after man found dead in house fire

kaitlyn smith
11th Jun 2021 7:30 PM | Updated: 9:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a house fire at Lowood.

The property, located inside a gated complex on Walnut Circuit, became engulfed in flames about 4pm on Friday.

A man's body was reportedly located inside the single-storey home, while a woman managed to escape unharmed.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews attended the scene in full breathing apparatus.

A crime scene has been established after man was found dead following a house fire at Lowood. Picture: 10 News
A crime scene has been established after man was found dead following a house fire at Lowood. Picture: 10 News

She said the roof had fully collapsed upon the arrival of fire crews.

One patient was assessed on scene for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

She declined transport to hospital.

Police and fire investigators remain at the scene.

More Stories

editors picks fatal house fire lowood house fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone offender seriously assaults man

        Premium Content Gladstone offender seriously assaults man

        News The victim, who was punched and had meat thrown at him, was able to restrain the offender before the police arrived.

        Glock missing from police officer’s hotel room located

        Premium Content Glock missing from police officer’s hotel room located

        News Police are still trying to search for another stolen weapon.

        From a stomach ache to heartbreak for Gladstone family

        Premium Content From a stomach ache to heartbreak for Gladstone family

        News Gladstone infant Amarlie O’Connor recovering after crucial surgery

        Environmental groups react to State Gov renewables funding

        Premium Content Environmental groups react to State Gov renewables funding

        News “We still have a long way to go until we reach the Queensland renewable energy...