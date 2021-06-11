Crime scene established after man found dead in house fire

Aftermath of house fire at Lowood

Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a house fire at Lowood.

The property, located inside a gated complex on Walnut Circuit, became engulfed in flames about 4pm on Friday.

A man's body was reportedly located inside the single-storey home, while a woman managed to escape unharmed.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews attended the scene in full breathing apparatus.

A crime scene has been established after man was found dead following a house fire at Lowood. Picture: 10 News

She said the roof had fully collapsed upon the arrival of fire crews.

One patient was assessed on scene for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

She declined transport to hospital.

Police and fire investigators remain at the scene.