Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died following a fire on the balcony of an apartment block this afternoon.
A man has died following a fire on the balcony of an apartment block this afternoon.
Crime

Man found dead after balcony fire

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
28th May 2020 7:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died following a fire at a unit block in Sydney's west this afternoon.

Emergency services arrived at an apartment complex on Lethbridge St, Penrith about 2.45pm on Thursday following reports of a fire on the balcony of a home.

The fire was extinguished before firefighting crews arrived and the body of a man, suffering burns, was discovered on the balcony, according to a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman.

The man is yet to be identified but is understood to be an elderly resident of the apartment.

No one else was injured during the blaze and no other homes or buildings nearby were damaged.
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Originally published as Man found dead after balcony fire

fire death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Publican calls for government help after knockback

        premium_icon Publican calls for government help after knockback

        News A Miriam Vale publican who has been knocked back for government grants is calling for cash injections or tax breaks so businesses can accelerate out of COVID-19.

        How to join Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

        premium_icon How to join Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

        Community AUSTRALIA’S Biggest Morning Tea may be a little different this year, but that won’t...

        Unlicensed motorcyclist 56km/h over the limit at Gladstone

        premium_icon Unlicensed motorcyclist 56km/h over the limit at Gladstone

        News A driver caught by police doing 142km/h at Lowmead is now walking and has a $1245...

        Muso finds 'perfect' way to give community entertainment

        premium_icon Muso finds 'perfect' way to give community entertainment

        News A local musician who has featured on the pub and club scene in town for a decade...