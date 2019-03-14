Menu
GUILTY: A man punched holes in walls and flipped massage tables at a parlour in Warwick.
Man found 'barking at sky' after massage parlour destruction

Elyse Wurm
14th Mar 2019 12:53 PM
A DRUNKEN man who punched holes in walls and flipped over massage tables when he was refused service at Oriental Massage was later found barking at the sky.

At Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday, police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Benjamin Bruce Cameron was "enraged" when he was turned down for a massage for bad behaviour.

The court heard a passer-by with a big dog stepped in when he started lifting tables in the Warwick parlour last May.

"Items of furniture were scattered upside down and in disarray," Sgt Wiggan said.

Sgt Wiggan said police later arrested Cameron after he was found barking loudly, believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Cameron pleaded guilty to one count each of entering premises to commit an indictable offence and failing to appear.

Lawyer Phil Crook said the 30-year-old, who resides at Nambour, was working as a painter in the region and had too much to drink that night.

Being released on parole would assist Cameron with counselling to help reduce his drinking, Mr Crook said.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Cameron had previously breached probation and suspended sentences, so the only appropriate penalty was jail.

He was sentenced to four months' jail but was immediately released on parole.

