Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man fought a bar manager after being asked to leave.
A Gladstone man fought a bar manager after being asked to leave.
Crime

Man fought bar manager after being asked to leave

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
11th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN Alan Scott Nelson attended a Gladstone pub on October 17, the night went downhill after he had too much to drink.

The 34-year-old was asked to leave the premises at 11.20pm by the bar manager due to his level of intoxication and behaviour.

But Nelson wanted to contest the issue.

The bar manager walked away into the staff-only area, and Nelson followed him there.

The victim put his hands up and told Nelson to leave, before security moved to intervene.

Nelson grabbed the victim’s arm and shoved him, which resulted in more pushing and shoving until he was eventually removed.

Police arrived shortly after and found Nelson in front of the premises.

At the time Nelson was on a good behaviour order.

Nelson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to common assault and failure to leave.

Nelson told the court he was seeking help for some mental health issues and apologised for his behaviour.

“I know I made a mistake and I’ve learned from that,” Nelson said.

He was placed on 12 months’ probation and spared a conviction.

Read more assault stories:

Man’s violent attack on woman trying to protect another

‘DESPICABLE’: No time for violent bashing over ex-girlfriend

‘GOING TO SMASH YOU’: Man beat victim to near death

failing to leave licensed venue gladstone assault gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Utterly stupid’: Gladstone man kept trying to start a fight

        Premium Content ‘Utterly stupid’: Gladstone man kept trying to start a fight

        Crime Kayne Randall believed he had a good reason to go up against the victim.

        Council’s plan to avoid disaster at the dump

        Premium Content Council’s plan to avoid disaster at the dump

        News And here’s how local residents can be the big winners from it.

        Burnett: Strelow finding ‘over the top’

        Premium Content Burnett: Strelow finding ‘over the top’

        News Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett was on the same flight in an Adani-owned plane as the...

        Child hospitalised following West Gladstone crash

        Premium Content Child hospitalised following West Gladstone crash

        News QAS crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash last night.