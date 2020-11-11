Man fought bar manager after being asked to leave

A Gladstone man fought a bar manager after being asked to leave.

WHEN Alan Scott Nelson attended a Gladstone pub on October 17, the night went downhill after he had too much to drink.

The 34-year-old was asked to leave the premises at 11.20pm by the bar manager due to his level of intoxication and behaviour.

But Nelson wanted to contest the issue.

The bar manager walked away into the staff-only area, and Nelson followed him there.

The victim put his hands up and told Nelson to leave, before security moved to intervene.

Nelson grabbed the victim’s arm and shoved him, which resulted in more pushing and shoving until he was eventually removed.

Police arrived shortly after and found Nelson in front of the premises.

At the time Nelson was on a good behaviour order.

Nelson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to common assault and failure to leave.

Nelson told the court he was seeking help for some mental health issues and apologised for his behaviour.

“I know I made a mistake and I’ve learned from that,” Nelson said.

He was placed on 12 months’ probation and spared a conviction.

