Man ‘forgot’ he had a gun for six years

A TIP from a member of the public landed Rick Ernest Williams in Gladstone Magistrates court.

The 45 year old pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing a weapon and possessing unauthorised explosives.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court that on September 1 police executed a search warrant at Williams’ Raglan address where they found a Winchester 22 caliber rifle in the roof with two boxes of ammunition.

A further two boxes of ammunition were found in Williams’ bedroom wardrobe, a total of 126 rounds of ammunitions were found.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court at the time of the search the father of two had forgotten the rifle existed but was reminded by his wife about it.

She said it hadn’t been used in six years and when it was found it would have been covered in dust and cob webs.

Ms Ditchfield told the court Williams only used the gun to slaughter animals on the property as he lived in a rural area.

Williams was fined $400, no conviction was recorded.

