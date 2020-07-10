Menu
Senior Sergeant Jane Healy said a Gladstone man was caught high-range drink driving, at a level of 0.217, after failing to secure his handbrake.
Man forgets handbrake, caught four times over the limit

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
A GLADSTONE man spent time in the watch house after he was caught more than four times over the limit at Sun Valley after his car rolled away.

Acting Calliope Road Policing Commander, Senior Sergeant Jane Healy said the man in his late 20s who registered a blood alcohol content reading of .217, caused damage at a Carol Street residence just after midnight on July 1, after failing to secure the handbrake on his vehicle.

“The UAL (under the influence of alcohol) was pretty high, it was .217, and that was at Sun Valley,” she said.

“His licence was suspended automatically until he goes to court.

“Depending on his history, he is looking at a lengthy disqualification period and a fine of more than $1000, which is up to the discretion of the magistrate.

“The man was placed on strict bail conditions until he goes back to court.”

Snr Sgt Healy, who was formerly a police prosecutor, said repeat offenders will be jailed.

“For High Range UALs there is mandatory sentencing requirements for anyone who gets three in five years,” she said.

“As with all offences there is a maximum custodial period, there is not a minimum period, and it is generally based on their history, the seriousness of the offence, and any other extenuating circumstances.”

The trend of more drink drivers being caught than drug drivers continues since pubs have reopened, Snr Sgt Healy said, with only two people caught drug driving since July 1.

The highest speed recorded in the Capricorn policing region since the start of the month was 157km/h, in a 100 zone, on Yeppon Road at Mulara.

With school holidays ending this weekend and the Queensland border opening today, Snr Sgt Healy said police will be focused on main highways and regional roads.

“We are expecting that we will get an increased volume of holidayers, both returning and arriving,” she said.

“What we are keenly aware of, especially if you have people travelling from down south, is always the possibility of fatigue.

“That is always going to be a concern for us and something that we will be looking out for.”

drink driver glacrime name and shame
