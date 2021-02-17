Man followed victim to police station, yelled abuse at her

A Gladstone man followed his victim from her workplace to a police station. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A Gladstone man followed his victim from her workplace to a police station. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A Gladstone man has followed a victim from her workplace to the Gladstone Police Station in a breach of a police protection order.

On January 25 the victim saw the man parked out the front of her workplace and, feeling unsafe, went to the police station, with the man following her.

He followed her into the foyer and stood within two metres.

As she left, before she reached the doorway, the man yelled “I’m sick of this sh-- and sick of you, you stupid sl--”.

When police spoke to the man he said he had gone to the workplace to arrange property collection.

The 45 year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravening a police protection notice.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the nature of the offending was low level and he had only acted out of frustration.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

She said the partner had left him a mower, whipper snipper and showerhead when he had attempted to collect his belongings.

Ms Ditchfield said her client accepted he reacted badly and was remorseful.

He was fined $600 and a conviction was recorded.