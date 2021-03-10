Man flown to hospital after suspected snake bite

Paramedics are treating a man at Agnes Water after he sustained a snake bite.

UPDATE 10.53AM:



A man was flown to hospital after a suspected snake bite in Agnes Water on Wednesday morning.

Paramedics were called to a private address about 9am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service said a man in his 30s was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE 9.55AM:

A helicopter has been tasked to Agnes Water after a man sustained a snake bite on Wednesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to a private residence about 9am.

The QAS spokeswoman said a helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

She said the patient was in a stable condition and a helicopter may have been tasked due to distance.

INITIAL 9.05AM: Paramedics are treating a man after he sustained a snake bite at Agnes Water.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to a private address about 9am.

The QAS spokeswoman said crews were treating a man in his 30s.

