Man flown to hospital after suspected snake bite
UPDATE 10.53AM:
A man was flown to hospital after a suspected snake bite in Agnes Water on Wednesday morning.
Paramedics were called to a private address about 9am.
A Queensland Ambulance Service said a man in his 30s was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
UPDATE 9.55AM:
A helicopter has been tasked to Agnes Water after a man sustained a snake bite on Wednesday morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to a private residence about 9am.
The QAS spokeswoman said a helicopter has been tasked to the scene.
She said the patient was in a stable condition and a helicopter may have been tasked due to distance.
More to come.
INITIAL 9.05AM: Paramedics are treating a man after he sustained a snake bite at Agnes Water.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to a private address about 9am.
The QAS spokeswoman said crews were treating a man in his 30s.
More to come.