Paramedics are treating a man at Agnes Water after he sustained a snake bite.
News

Man flown to hospital after suspected snake bite

Eilish Massie
10th Mar 2021 9:32 AM | Updated: 9:58 AM
UPDATE 10.53AM:

A man was flown to hospital after a suspected snake bite in Agnes Water on Wednesday morning. 

Paramedics were called to a private address about 9am. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service said a man in his 30s was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition. 

UPDATE 9.55AM:

A helicopter has been tasked to Agnes Water after a man sustained a snake bite on Wednesday morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to a private residence about 9am. 

The QAS spokeswoman said a helicopter has been tasked to the scene. 

She said the patient was in a stable condition and a helicopter may have been tasked due to distance. 

More to come. 

INITIAL 9.05AM: Paramedics are treating a man after he sustained a snake bite at Agnes Water.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to a private address about 9am.

The QAS spokeswoman said crews were treating a man in his 30s.

More to come.

