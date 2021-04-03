Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew a man to hospital, after he was injured in a motorbike crash. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew a man to hospital, after he was injured in a motorbike crash. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Man flown to hospital after motorbike crash

Geordi Offord
3rd Apr 2021 9:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew a man in his 30s to hospital on Friday, after he was injured in a motorbike crash.

The rescue chopper was called to the scene in the North Burnett at 2pm where the pilot was able to land nearby.

It's believed the man had been riding a motorbike at a motocross park when he lost control and crashed.

The aeromedical crew worked alongside QAS paramedics from to stabilise the man for his flight to hospital.

He suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

More stories

BE SAFE: Police will be out in force over Easter long weekend

Dreams become reality for Bundy scholarship recipient

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue north burnett racq lifeflight helicopter
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Putin declared sexiest man

      Putin declared sexiest man
      • 3rd Apr 2021 11:16 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘We LOVE it’: Awoonga campers soak up Easter long weekend

        Premium Content ‘We LOVE it’: Awoonga campers soak up Easter long weekend

        Local Faces A Gladstone couple shared their thoughts on camping at Awoonga Dam at Easter time.

        ROCKYNATS: Burnout competition scoring explained

        Premium Content ROCKYNATS: Burnout competition scoring explained

        News How burnout competitors score and lose points as they spin their tyres at Rare...

        PHOTOS: Gladstone Harbour Festival Day One

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Gladstone Harbour Festival Day One

        News Hundreds of people flocked to the Gladstone Harbour Festival on day one, did we...

        Ergon’s Easter safety message: ‘Take care, be line aware’

        Premium Content Ergon’s Easter safety message: ‘Take care, be line aware’

        News “The safest course of action is to STAY, CALL, WAIT.”