A MAN was flown from Curtis Island yesterday after a motorbike accident about 4pm.

An RACQ Capricorn Rescue spokesman said its rescue helicopter was called out to the southern end of Curtis Island following reports of a motorbike crash.

The spokesman said a man in his mid-30s suffered a fractured arm after falling off his bike and the on-board medical team treated him on scene before airlifting him to the Gladstone Hospital.