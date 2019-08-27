Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 30s is in a critical condition following a single vehicle crash in the Southern Downs region. Picture: Generic.
A man in his 30s is in a critical condition following a single vehicle crash in the Southern Downs region. Picture: Generic.
News

Man left with critical head injuries after crash

by Thomas Morgan
27th Aug 2019 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered critical head injuries following a crash into a tree in the Southern Downs region overnight.

Emergency services were called to Leyburn Rd and Tummaville Rd, at Millmerran, about 7.40 last night after a car crashed into a tree.

A man in his 30s was found at the scene in a critical condition with head injuries.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Another man, of unknown age, was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition following a pedestrian and car crash in Bilinga, just before 7pm yesterday.

He sustained leg injuries and was transported with critical care paramedics and high acuity response paramedics.

More Stories

crash editors picks hospital injuries

Top Stories

    Council considers changes as thousands sign rates petition

    premium_icon Council considers changes as thousands sign rates petition

    Council News RESIDENTS could have more time to pay their rates and receive a discount, after thousands signed a petition dubbing this year's rates rise a "disgrace”.

    Gladstone Region Tours to fill a gap in our tourism market

    premium_icon Gladstone Region Tours to fill a gap in our tourism market

    Business New tourism business to launch this week.

    Tannum lifesavers awarded for Christmas Day rescue

    premium_icon Tannum lifesavers awarded for Christmas Day rescue

    Community A man, two teens and a dog were swept out to sea.

    How disadvantaged youth are learning how to drive

    premium_icon How disadvantaged youth are learning how to drive

    Community Road Safety Week a chance to highlight Braking the Cycle