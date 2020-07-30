Man flouting COVID-19 rules jumped fences to avoid cops

IN COURT: A man flouting COVID-19 restrictions jumped into a neighbours yard to try and hide from police.

A GLADSTONE man flouting COVID-19 restrictions jumped over multiple fences attempting to escape police a court was told.

Daniel William Wallace, 37, faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with commit public nuisance and trespass.

Police prosecutor sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court Wallace was at an address on April 13 at the height of COVID-19 lockdown when police showed up at the residence.

She said Wallace jumped the fence and tried to hide in the neighbour’s yard and when police walked towards that house, he jumped another fence and ran off towards the street before police eventually stopped him.

The next day just after midnight Wallace became aggressive with police calling them “c--ts” multiple times and “f--king dogs” the court was told.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had already been issued with a COVID-19 infringement notice for $1300 for being at the residence.

She said when he jumped the fence he wasn’t trying to avoid trouble for himself, but was trying to avoid trouble for his friend.

She told the court Wallace was intoxicated at the time and was apologetic and understood police were doing their job.

Ms Ditchfield said Wallace had spent a night in custody for this offending.

Wallace pleaded guilty to both charges and was not further punished due to spending the night in the watch house. A conviction was not recorded.