Man flees 21st party ruckus on bike, is busted drink riding

A GLADSTONE man has been fined after police caught him drink-riding his bicycle.

Craig Adam Woodrow, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving a vehicle other than a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece told the court police were called to Sun Valley Rd about 11pm on February 25, following reports of a disturbance involving a large group of people.

He said police were told a man involved had left on a bicycle.

Mr Reece said police saw Woodrow riding the bicycle on a footpath nearby, and performed a u-turn to stop him.

He said police found Woodrow was slurring, uneasy on his feet and smelt of alcohol.

Mr Reece said Woodrow dropped his bicycle and laughed, and told police; "Oh, maybe I shouldn't be riding my bike".

He said Woodrow told police he'd had eight to 10 beers at a 21st birthday party.

Magistrate Melanie Ho described the events as "unusual".

She said Woodrow had a 17-page criminal history, which she described as "unenviable", as well as a traffic history that included drug driving.

She fined Woodrow $1000. No licence disqualification was issued because he was on a bicycle.