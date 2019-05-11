Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shots have been fired at police at Goodna.
Shots have been fired at police at Goodna.
Crime

Man fires shots at police car

by Nicole Pierre, Elise Williams
11th May 2019 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody after he fired shots at a police car west of Brisbane last night.

Police were called to an address on Parker St in Goodna around 7pm with reports of a loud bang, believed to be a gunshot or fireworks.

Negotiators and PolAir helicopter were tasked, before the man fired a shot from his rifle at a police car.

The specialist squad Public Safety Response Team tracked the man before arresting him.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a 59-year-old man is in custody and is yet to be charged.

No one was injured in the incident

More Stories

crime goodna police weapons

Top Stories

    Funds injection promises to make festival even better

    premium_icon Funds injection promises to make festival even better

    News Committee president has big plans for Under The Trees Music and Arts Festival.

    Council knocks back $200,000 polo sponsorship request

    premium_icon Council knocks back $200,000 polo sponsorship request

    News But the gate isn't completely closed on bringing the event to town.

    Free monthly sexual health clinic opens in Gladstone

    premium_icon Free monthly sexual health clinic opens in Gladstone

    Health It was set up in response to the increasing need for the service

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    premium_icon Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    News Enter now for your chance to set sail for the South Pacific