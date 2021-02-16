Man fined after jetski sinks in Rosslyn Bay

Two men had to swim to shore after a jetski they were on sank in Rosslyn Bay. FILE PHOTO.

A man charged with drink-driving a jetski that sank in Rosslyn Bay at night, has copped a hefty fine.

Timothy Shane Bailey, 27, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to being under the influence while in charge of a personal water craft, and as the owner of a such a vessel, abandoning it after an accident and failing to report the incident to marine authorities.

The court heard that on September 5 last year, about 7pm, police were called to Rosslyn Bay in relation to a marine incident involving two men, one being Bailey.

Subsequently police attended Yeppoon Hospital and spoke to Bailey who had been taken there for exhaustion.

Officers noticed that Bailey had slurred speech and his breath smelt of liquor.

When questioned about the marine incident, Bailey told police he owned the jetski which had sunk about 500m from the shore.

Bailey said that earlier in the afternoon he had ridden the jetski to Great Keppel Island where he had consumed Great Northern stubbies with some mates.

He said that after eating seafood he then consumed about half a bottle of tequila.

Bailey said about 7pm, another man was riding the jet ski back to the harbour when it began to sink, and they both swam back to shore.

The man who was driving the jet ski did not hold a marine licence, which effectively made Bailey the person in charge of it.

About 9pm, a sample of blood was taken from Bailey showing he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.186.

The basis of the second charge centred around maritime authorities from Gladstone attempting to contact Bailey numerous times about the incident, to which he never responded nor replied.

By law, Bailey was required to report the incident to maritime authorities within 48 hours.

Bailey’s solicitor said Bailey, a roofer, went over to Great Keppel Island for a work party and didn’t initially intend on drinking.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Bailey $1466 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

