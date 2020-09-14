Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews
Man fined after he crashes car into pole

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Sep 2020 7:52 AM
A YOUNG man was fined for careless driving after he crashed a car into a pole at Barney Point yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to Barney St at 7.18am after reports of a single-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man, 19, was not injured in the crash.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were on scene.

She said all persons were accounted for on scene and there were no entrapments.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient declined transport to hospital.

