Man fined after he crashes car into pole

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews

A YOUNG man was fined for careless driving after he crashed a car into a pole at Barney Point yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to Barney St at 7.18am after reports of a single-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man, 19, was not injured in the crash.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were on scene.

She said all persons were accounted for on scene and there were no entrapments.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient declined transport to hospital.