Man fined $1200 for high range drink drive on Hanson Rd

An Absolut Vodka bottle is all that remains on a park bench in North Bondi. A Daily Telegraph story on young people and drinking alcohol. Generic, drunk, drinking.

A GLADSTONE man had six vodka orange juice drinks before he was intercepted by police for a random breath test – a court has been told.

Dean James Callis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving under the influence.

The court was told Callis was pulled over by police about 3.20am on Hanson Rd on August 29.

The 49-year-old returned a reading of .161 per cent. He told officers he had drunk six vodka drinks earlier and was on his way to go camping.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella disqualified Callis’s licence for 10 months.

Callis was also fined $1200 and a conviction was recorded.