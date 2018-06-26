Man fined $1000 for drunken Harbour Fest hijinks

PARTY TIME: The first night of the 2018 Gladstone Harbour Festival.

A MAN who needed 30-40 stitches following his drunken antics at the Gladstone Harbour Festival pleaded guilty to wilful damage in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said the man was among a group spotted running from a kebab van by festival security in the early hours of March 29.

The security guards followed the group and saw they were leaving a trail of blood, so they called police and paramedics.

The man was found soon afterwards and taken to hospital with a large gash on his arm.

When security investigated the van, they found a steel serving shelf had been ripped from its side, which police said had been caused by the defendant standing on it before it collapsed.

Mr Sleep said the man had tried to grab a gutter at the top of the van as he fell, damaging the gutter, slicing his arm and leaving "blood, skin and flesh" above the serving window.

When he was spoken to by police the next day, the defendant said he could not remember much of the incident but agreed he was responsible and would pay for the damage.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella agreed with the prosecution that the man needed to be deterred from similar behaviour in the future.

But he did not record a conviction because of the man's age and the effect it might have on his career, instead bumping up the fine to $1000.

"If you've got a problem where you're going out and drinking and acting like a yahoo... stop doing it," Mr Kinsella told the man.

"Just get to a certain point and then go home.

"Think yourself very lucky today."