An unmasked man has filmed himself harassing shoppers in a swearing-filled tirade about how donuts were essential but the gym was closed. Picture: Snapchat
News

Man films bizarre rant at Woolies

by Frances Vinall
1st Jun 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM

A man has filmed himself going on an anti-lockdown tirade in Melbourne and getting aggressive with shoppers buying donuts at a Woolworths.

In an expletive-filled rant, the man harassed shoppers for buying donuts while the gym was closed.

For part of the video the man’s phone was covered showing a black screen.

It appeared a fight may break out with another shopper before he moved on.

He shouted at shoppers to “take your f**king masks off” and called one man a “c**t”.

“They closed the gym and you guys are f**king buying donuts,” he yelled.

“I am out of work so you guys can buy donuts, are you serious?”

Melbourne is halfway through its seven-day lockdown with fears it could be extended beyond the scheduled finish of June 3.

The anti-lockdown ranter said he was out of work while people were buying donuts. Picture: Snapchat
He filmed himself yelling at shoppers to take off their masks. Picture: Snapchat
It comes after police arrested 14 people and pepper spray was used at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday.

There are only five reasons Victorians are allowed to leave their homes for seven days: Shopping for essential goods and services, caregiving, exercise, authorised work and study, and to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The state government has empowered police to issue on-the-spot fines of $1,652 for individuals who don’t comply with the emergency restrictions.

People who don’t wear masks also risk $200 fines.

Under current plans the last day of lockdown will be Thursday, with the possibility of some restrictions extending beyond that, or the dates to change depending on the latest numbers.

The state recorded three new local cases on Tuesday.

Originally published as Man films bizarre rant at Woolies

