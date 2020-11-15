Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man fights for life with horrific neck, head injuries

by Nathan Edwards
15th Nov 2020 4:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A crime scene has been declared at a Logan Village home after the discovery of a critically-wounded 53-year-old man, believed to have been seriously assaulted.

Officers attended the Quinzeh Creek Rd address just after 3pm on Saturday, after being asked to undertake a welfare check.

The 53-year-old man, an occupant of the house, was found inside, having sustained wounds to his neck and head.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been declared at the address as officers work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have dashcam footage or nearby CCTV that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

Originally published as Man fights for life with horrific neck, head injuries

More Stories

assault crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Packed out at the Rotary Markets

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Packed out at the Rotary Markets

        Local Faces Plenty of residents braved the heat to take a look at what the Rotary Markets had to offer. Did we spot you there?

        Victims savagely beaten in double home invasion

        Premium Content Victims savagely beaten in double home invasion

        Crime The man who viciously beat two victims has been declared a serious violent...

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 14.

        Man in 20s flown to hospital after being hit by a branch

        Premium Content Man in 20s flown to hospital after being hit by a branch

        Breaking The man sustained head injuries from the incident earlier today.