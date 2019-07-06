Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in a critical condition after an assault in Cairns overnight. File picture
A man is in a critical condition after an assault in Cairns overnight. File picture
News

Man fights for life following scuffle

by Caitlin Smith
6th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man is in a critical condition after he was alleged assaulted and hit his head on the ground during an altercation in the state's far north overnight.

Police say early investigations indicate there was a verbal altercation between two groups of people outside a licensed premises on Pier Rd about 10.40pm.

The 32-year-old man was knocked unconscious when the incident turned physical. He fell backwards and hit his head on the concrete ground.

Police performed first aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Cairns Base Hospital with serious head injuries and remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

Two men, both 20, are assisting with inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

critical condition editors picks fight police investigation

Top Stories

    What's happened to Gloria Jean's at the Nightowl Centre?

    premium_icon What's happened to Gloria Jean's at the Nightowl Centre?

    Business In May, the franchise was posted for sale on the Commercial Real Estate website

    Relay for Life 2019 patron announced

    premium_icon Relay for Life 2019 patron announced

    News 'Involvement in the relay is a practical way to support patients'

    • 6th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Resident wants action taken on Hampton Dr crossing

    premium_icon Resident wants action taken on Hampton Dr crossing

    News She wants to start a petition after her grandmother was hit by a car

    Council waste fee to increase despite cash injection

    premium_icon Council waste fee to increase despite cash injection

    News Confusion over waste levy after review of the operational costs.