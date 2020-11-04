Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital after a violent confrontation in Fortitude Valley on Tuesday night. (FILE PICTURE)
A man is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital after a violent confrontation in Fortitude Valley on Tuesday night. (FILE PICTURE)
Crime

Man fights for life after Brisbane bashing

by Nathan Edwards, Elise Williams
4th Nov 2020 6:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is fighting for life in hospital after he was punched during a confrontation with two other men in Fortitude Valley on Tuesday night.

Police say he and another man were walking on Water St when they became involved in an argument with two other men from a nearby apartment block about 8.45pm.

The two men from the apartment block came downstairs and confronted the other men on Trinity St.

During a verbal argument, one of the men from the apartment allegedly punched a 37-year-old Fortitude Valley man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

He was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

It's understood one of the men was armed with an iron bar, similar to a crow bar, however police say this was not used during the fight.

The victim still had a pulse when he was taken to hospital however had to be placed on a a ventilator assisted breathing machine.

A 29-year-old Logan man has been charged grievous with bodily harm, while the 28-year-old Fortitude Valley man has been charged with going armed so as to cause fear and two counts of common assault.

Both are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Man fights for life after Fortitude Valley bashing

More Stories

Show More
bashing editors picks fortitude valley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to get Australia’s hottest hamburger in Gladstone

        Premium Content Where to get Australia’s hottest hamburger in Gladstone

        News Customers are required to sign a legally-binding safety waiver and wear protective goggles and gloves.

        Rocky man gets 4WD drag rules rewritten to race at Benaraby

        Premium Content Rocky man gets 4WD drag rules rewritten to race at Benaraby

        News “Heaps of guys have these vehicles but nobody has been able to run them down the...

        NAMED: Drivers caught with no licence front court

        Premium Content NAMED: Drivers caught with no licence front court

        Crime Each week a number of drivers front Gladstone Magistrates Court on unlicensed...

        Weapon found in man’s bag at Gladstone Airport

        Premium Content Weapon found in man’s bag at Gladstone Airport

        Crime Andrew Bradley Downing said he forgot the item was in his bag.