Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man brutally bashed at a Mooloolaba pub was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
A man brutally bashed at a Mooloolaba pub was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Crime

Man fighting for life after brutal pub assault

Shayla Bulloch
by
1st Jan 2020 9:09 AM | Updated: 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a brutal alleged assault on New Year's Day.

Paramedics were called to Venning St, Mooloolaba at 1.22am to reports of an earlier alleged assault at O'Malley's Irish Bar.

A man in his 20s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition before being airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charged Daren Edwards said a man has been charged in relation to the incident.

The alleged assault was the second serious incident that occurred last night, including a brutal assault at Hastings St.

More Stories

Show More
assault crime paramedics pub assault qas violence
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s open and shut this New Year’s Day

        premium_icon What’s open and shut this New Year’s Day

        News WITH plenty of Gladstone business shutting their doors over the holiday period, we’ve compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

        Q&A: What is your New Year’s resolution?

        premium_icon Q&A: What is your New Year’s resolution?

        News From more holidays to doing well in school, here’s what people around town hope to...

        20+ PHOTOS: Gladstone brings in 2020 with a bang

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Gladstone brings in 2020 with a bang

        News MEMORIAL Park was filled with families ready to celebrate the new year, did we spot...

        The big stories that made headlines in Gladstone in 2019

        premium_icon The big stories that made headlines in Gladstone in 2019

        News FROM a federal election, to the beginning of new projects to being named the...