Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Wildest Aussie dashcam accidents
Breaking

Man fighting for life after being hit by car on major road

Scott Sawyer
19th Jun 2021 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is fighting for life in hospital after being hit by a car on a major Sunshine Coast road overnight.

The 29-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Forest Glen on Friday night.

A Queensland Police statement said early investigations indicated the man had been walking along an eastbound lane of Maroochydore Road about 11pm when he was struck.

How to ensure a smooth transition to our new site

He suffered significant injuries and was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The 19-year-old female driver and three passengers weren't physically injured.

Critical care paramedics were called to the scene and rushed the man to hospital in a serious condition with head, arm and back injuries.

The incident happened on the Maroochydore Road off-ramp.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are underway and anyone with dashcam footage who was driving along Maroochydore Road from 10.45pm-11pm Friday has been urged to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information can contact Policelink on 131 444.

More to come.

Originally published as Man fighting for life after being hit by car on major road

editors picks forest glen health sunshine coast crash sunshine coast forensic crash unit sunshine coast police sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair Gladstone bridge

        Premium Content Hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair Gladstone bridge

        News Councillor raises marina bridge concerns: “When a vehicle goes over the bridge, it makes this big clunk clunk noise.”

        CQ-born BMX rider’s historic Olympic selection

        Premium Content CQ-born BMX rider’s historic Olympic selection

        News After suffering a number of injuries and a brief loss of hope, a Gladstone athlete...

        Named: Best players from Calliope polo tournament

        Premium Content Named: Best players from Calliope polo tournament

        Sport The annual polocrosse event attracted players from Roma to Townsville to the Gold...

        CQ parkland project wins major architecture awards

        Premium Content CQ parkland project wins major architecture awards

        News The project was commended for its sustainability and the way it transformed an...