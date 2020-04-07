Menu
The incident happened at a Sunnybank residence. (File picture)
Man fatally shot by police after setting himself alight

by Shiloh Payne & Elise Williams
7th Apr 2020 6:54 AM
A MAN has died after he was shot by police during a dramatic incident where he set himself on fire at Sunnybank Hills in Brisbane's south overnight.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a private residence on Wynne St at 9pm where a man was pouring fuel over himself and a house.

However, he left before police arrived.

He was located in a carpark on nearby McCullough St by police patrolling the area about 10pm.

It is alleged the 43-year-old man had covered himself in fuel, set himself alight and ran at police, who fired a fatal shot to his chest.

Police extinguished the man and rendered first aid immediately but he died a short time later.

A crime scene has been declared as an investigation by the Ethical Standards Command continues on behalf of the Coroner.

The investigation is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Investigations into the reported disturbance at the Wynne Street residence continue.

Originally published as Man fatally shot by police after setting himself alight

