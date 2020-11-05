Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services at worksite accident in Woolloongabba
Emergency services at worksite accident in Woolloongabba
News

Man falls 6m down hole in inner-city worksite

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Nov 2020 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has fallen 6m down a hole on a worksite in Woolloongabba.

Emergency services were called after a man fell down the excavation hole on Deshon and Railway St about 9.18am.

The man was rescued about 10.20am and rushed to hospital in a stable condition.

 

Emergency services work to rescue a man who fell down a hole at a Brisbane worksite. Picture: 7 News
Emergency services work to rescue a man who fell down a hole at a Brisbane worksite. Picture: 7 News

 

 

Rescuers lowered a rescue basket into the 6x6m trench to remove the man and paramedic from the hole.

The man was in a stable condition during the rescue, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews attended the scene.

It is unclear if the man is a worker or member of the public.

More to come.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man falls 6m down hole in inner-city worksite

More Stories

accident editors picks fall hole worksite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young drug dealer was funding his own addiction

        Premium Content Young drug dealer was funding his own addiction

        Crime Nicholas Jeoffrey Horton’s phone revealed the drug deals that landed him in court.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 4.

        Schools in focus: Chaplains speak out about mental health

        Premium Content Schools in focus: Chaplains speak out about mental health

        News The Gladstone State High School chaplains recently spoke out on mental health.

        DEVELOPMENT: New indoor sports facility pitched

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: New indoor sports facility pitched

        News Councillors have viewed a blueprint for Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association’s...