Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Man faints while meeting Prince Charles

by Andrew Bucklow
10th Jul 2020 9:00 AM

 

Meeting Prince Charles proved to be a bit too much for a supermarket worker in the UK who fainted while chatting to the heir to the throne.

Prince Charles and Camilla were visiting a distribution centre for supermarket retailer Asda in Bristol to thank workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

As Prince Charles began talking to one employee, the man started to sway before dramatically collapsing to the ground.

Going.
Going.

 

Going.
Going.

 

Gone.
Gone.

Prince Charles reached out as the man fell, with several people rushing to the employee's aide.

In video from the incident, Prince Charles could be heard saying, "Dear oh dear," and "Goodness," as the man received medical attention on the ground.

The employee quickly recovered and later finished his conversation with Prince Charles.

Don’t worry, the man recovered.
Don’t worry, the man recovered.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man faints while meeting Prince Charles

More Stories

Show More
editors picks prince charles royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 49 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 49 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 9.

        • 10th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
        Police to investigate West Gladstone break and enter

        premium_icon Police to investigate West Gladstone break and enter

        News POLICE are investigating an alleged break and enter in West Gladstone earlier this...

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Thursday, July 9.