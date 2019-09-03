Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File image of a ocean view motel room
File image of a ocean view motel room Ashleigh Howarth
Crime

Man fails to pay for five hotel nights at beachside units

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Sep 2019 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who failed to pay a $1000 hotel room bill has a 10-page criminal record.

Dale Douglas Chellingsworth, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of fraud.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Chellingsworth asked to stay at Seaspray Waterfront Holiday Units in Yeppoon for one night on November 30.

She said he then asked each day to stay one more night for four more nights, before leaving without paying the tariff of $200 a night.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Chellingsworth was on a disability pension after breaking his back in a scaffolding accident six years ago.

He said his client claimed he had recently been diagnosed with oesophagus and lung cancer with an eight-month prognosis, but had no medical documents at court.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Chellingsworth to a five-month prison term with immediate parole and ordered him to pay $1000 restitution.

rockhampton magistrates court seaspray waterfront holiday units tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    RATES DISCOUNT: Ratepayers may get gift of time

    premium_icon RATES DISCOUNT: Ratepayers may get gift of time

    Council News TODAY the Gladstone Regional Council will consider extending the discount period to pay rates by 30 days.

    The little school that could: Yarwun blitzes NAPLAN

    premium_icon The little school that could: Yarwun blitzes NAPLAN

    Education Yarwun among the highest achievers in Queensland.

    Why this cyclist is riding from Gladstone to Brisbane

    premium_icon Why this cyclist is riding from Gladstone to Brisbane

    News The good cause behind the 700km bike ride.

    Rev heads helping out the region's homeless

    premium_icon Rev heads helping out the region's homeless

    Whats On Hot Rods for the Homeless is headed to Gladstone.