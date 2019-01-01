Man faces court over Young Australian Hotel crash

BRIEF CHASE: A vehicle has crashed into the store room of the Young Australian hotel.

A CAPELLA man in his mid-30s has been charged after he crashed his car outside the Young Australian Hotel on Auckland St on Sunday afternoon.

About 5pm, police officers spotted the 36-year old driver allegedly running through a stop sign.

When they tried to pull him over, police said he tried to evade officers and led them on a chase.

However, he lost control of his Ford Falcon and crashed into a store room.

Paramedics were on scene to treat the man, who was in a stable condition, and he was not taken to hospital.

"(They) are assessing one stable patient on scene of a vehicle and structure incident at a location on Auckland Street,” the Queensland Ambulance Service said on Twitter.

"No injuries on scene and no transport to hospital required.”

Firefighters were also on standby in case asbestos was found in the store room.

The Young Australian Hotel was contacted about the incident but a spokeswoman declined to comment.

The driver has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 2.