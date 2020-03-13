'Disgraceful' man told mum: 'I should knock you out'

A MAN has been placed on two years probation after he contravening a domestic violence order against his mother.

The man pleaded guilty to the offence in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court police were called to a domestic violence breach in Elliott Heads on October 18.

The court heard the man was at his mother's place and was in the process of moving out.

His mother asked him not to play rough with the dog before he became angry and violent.

Sen Const Bland said the man took a large jar of coffee and emptied it on the floor.

He then stamped it into the floor.

The woman the took a plastic coffee mug and threw it at the man.

The man then walked up to her and put his hand around her neck and said 'I should knock you out'.

Sen Const Bland said the woman didn't like talking to police but was scared enough of what the man might do next to call them.

The man's lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client hadn't had the benefit of the men's behavioural change program in the past.

Mr Maloy said his client needed to have some education from such a program and he wanted to better his relationship with his mother.

He submitted the man's plea was timely after negotiations with the prosecution.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man's plea of guilty and the fact the breach escalated to him grabbing his mother by the throat.

Mr Moloney also took into account the man didn't follow through with his threat.

"This is disgraceful conduct to anyone, but it's your mother of all people," he said.

"You're not a kid, you're a grown man, you should know better … but perhaps your don't know better.

"You need an attitude adjustment towards women."

The man was ordered to serve two years probation with the condition he must participate in the Men's Behavioural Change program or similar.

A conviction was recorded.