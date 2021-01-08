Man extradited to WA after causing nuisance at Gladstone

A man who caused nuisance at a Gladstone club in the early hours of New Year’s Day has been extradited back to Western Australia where he faces further charges.

Police from WA came to Gladstone to escort Adam Joseph Williams, 37, back to Perth following his appearance in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Williams appeared by videolink from the Gladstone Watchhouse on January 6 charged with public nuisance, contravening a police direction and obstructing police.

His lawyer, Jun Pepito, indicated Williams would be pleading guilty to all three charges however Williams changed his mind and said he would only plead guilty to one.

The matter was stood down temporarily.

When it returned, the prosecution offered no evidence on the contravening and obstructing charges and accepted the plea of guilty for public nuisance.

Police were conducting patrols on New Year’s Day at the “safe night” precinct early in the morning when a disturbance occurred.

Williams was seen pinning another man to the ground in the street with a security guard attempting to break up the disturbance.

Policed separated the pair.

Williams was taken into custody where he remained until he appeared in court.

Taking into consideration the five days already spent in custody, Williams was not further punished for the offence.

Four extradition warrants were presented to the court - three from the Perth Magistrates Court and one from the Perth District Court.

Williams did not apply for bail on the WA charges which included a number of assaults and bail offences.

He was remanded in custody to return to Western Australia and is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on January 8.

