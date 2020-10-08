Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man accused of a series of fire attacks on bouncy castles has been extradited from Perth and is expected to face court tonight in Melbourne.
A man accused of a series of fire attacks on bouncy castles has been extradited from Perth and is expected to face court tonight in Melbourne.
Crime

Man extradited over bouncy castle arson

by Melissa Iaria
8th Oct 2020 6:48 PM

A man suspected of carrying out a series of fire attacks on jumping castles in Victoria has been arrested in Perth.

Victoria Police detectives extradited the 55-year-old man following his capture in the WA capital in August as part of a separate investigation by WA Police and Australian Federal Police.

A warrant had been out for the man's arrest in Victoria after he failed to show up in court in 2018 to answer allegations about a series of arson attacks involving bouncy castles.

He was charged in 2017 with eight counts of arson and three counts of attempted arson following an investigation into the fires.

Victoria Police have previously made several public appeals in an effort to find the man.

He is expected to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday evening.

Originally published as Man extradited to Vic over bouncy castle arson

court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Imagine life as a woman without underwear

        Premium Content Imagine life as a woman without underwear

        News Living as a woman in some countries is vastly different to Australia.

        Schools in focus: Tannum students’ amazing achievements

        Premium Content Schools in focus: Tannum students’ amazing achievements

        News Three Tannum State High students represented the high school during the school...

        Accused ATM thief remanded in police custody

        Premium Content Accused ATM thief remanded in police custody

        News The 35-year-old Gladstone man was remanded in police custody today.

        New ten-pin bowling alley scores first strike

        Premium Content New ten-pin bowling alley scores first strike

        News “It’s going to add jobs to our community and obviously a new vibrancy,” Cr Daryl...