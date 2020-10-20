Man extradited and charged with murder over bikie shooting

A 32-year-old man faced court in Tweed Heads, charged over the alleged murder of Bandidos bikie boss Shane De Britt. Picture: NSW Police

A 32-year-old man faced court in Tweed Heads, charged over the alleged murder of Bandidos bikie boss Shane De Britt. Picture: NSW Police

A MAN has been charged with murder in connection to the execution-style shooting of Bandidos central west bikie boss Shane De Britt after being arrested on the Gold Coast.

Brendan Mclachlan, 32, was taken into custody at a Coomera BP on Sunday afternoon.

He appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Monday where detectives successfully applied for his extradition to New South Wales.

Shane De Britt

Mr Mclachlan was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he was charged with murder, participate in criminal group contribute group activity, and possess unauthorised firearm.

He was refused bail and appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Mr McLauchlan faces a charge of murder after he was allegedly involved in killing Mr De-Britt between 12.24am and 3.59am on Janurary 14 at Eurimbla, NSW.

He is also charged with participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity relating to serious violence and firearms offences between between 12.24am on January 14 and 11.59pm on 4.09.2020 September 4 as well as possessing a shotgun without a license or permit in the same timeframe.

The Orange man did not apply for bail in court.

Represented by defence solicitor Peter O'Donnell, Mr Mclachlan is yet to enter pleas.

Mr Mclachlan's case was adjourned to Orange Local Court for brief status committal mention on December 21 by Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy.

De Britt was the president of the central west chapter of the Bandidos bikie gang.

He was shot in the head at a rural property on Catombal Road at Eurimbla in central NSW on January 14.

The six men - aged 58, 39, 39, 38, 37 and 22 - and a 34-year woman remain before the courts.

Investigations under Strike Force Kerrison are continuing.