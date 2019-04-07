Menu
A GLADSTONE man has narrowly avoided spending time in jail after his family dinner turned into a brawl at the Young Australian Hotel.
Man escapes jail after family fight at Young Aus pub

7th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man has narrowly avoided spending time in jail after his family dinner turned into a brawl at the Young Australian Hotel.

The man, who legally cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to three count of the breach of a domestic violence order.

The court was told his "adult" son was one of the named people on the protection order.

On December 10 the man, his wife and children attended the pub for dinner. The court was told during dinner the man and his son had an argument. The argument became physical and staff at the pub had to separate the pair.

The family took it outside but police were quick to the scene. The court was told although the man had no criminal history in Queensland, he had breaches of domestic violence orders in NSW.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the man had also been the victim of domestic violence.

The man was sentenced to four months jail with immediate parole and 12 months' probation.

Convictions were recorded.

